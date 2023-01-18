Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Omno
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Fortnite

      Rumour: Dead Space Could be Coming to Fortnite Very Soon

      A leaker has claimed that the crossover could be happening in the coming weeks.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      According to known leaker HYPEX, a Fortnite and Dead Space crossover bundle is coming in the next two weeks, and will feature a pack that includes 1 outfit or skin, 2 backpacks, 1 pickaxe, and an emote.

      There'll also be 1,500 V-Bucks up for grabs if you complete quests tied to the pack. It was heavily rumoured for a while that Fortnite would be crossing over with Dead Space, especially considering the latter franchise has a new game coming out in the Dead Space Remake later this month.

      There's an expectation that even if the Dead Space collaboration doesn't release before the remake that Epic Games will announce the crossover within the coming days.

      It may seem like an odd crossover, but at this point we wouldn't be surprised to see any collaboration come to Fortnite. Some of the more recent crossovers have had fans complaining, though, such as the My Hero Academia crossover which gave players an overpowered attack.

      Fortnite

      Related texts



      Loading next content