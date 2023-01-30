Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dead Space Remake

Rumour: Dead Space 2 Remake could be in the works

An Easter egg in the New Game Plus mode of the Dead Space remake may point to the second game getting a fresh coat of paint.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A log found in the Dead Space remake has led some to believe that EA and Motive Studios could be working towards a remake of the second game.

As spotted by GameSpot, one of the logs found in the newly introduced New Game Plus mode references the Sprawl, which is a huge space station and the setting of Dead Space 2.

Now, this very well could be just an Easter egg for eagle-eyed fans, but it could also be a nod to another project at Motive. As the Dead Space remake is receiving praise from critics and fans, there would be a positive reception to the announcement of a Dead Space 2 remake as well.

But, there's no guarantee this is even in the works right now, as Motive Studios is also working on an Iron Man game.

Would you want to see a Dead Space 2 remake? The remake of the original Dead Space is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

Dead Space Remake

Related texts

0
Dead Space RemakeScore

Dead Space Remake
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've returned to the USG Ishimura to re-experience the iconic survival horror story that put Isaac Clarke on the map.



Loading next content