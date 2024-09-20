English
Days Gone

Rumour: Days Gone to be remastered

It might not be getting a sequel, but Sony could soon be releasing more Days Gone.

Days Gone may never have sold quite as quickly or widely as Sony might have hoped, and reviews at launch were mixed. Both from critics and consumers. But there is no doubt that the game has its fans, and there are those who even claim that Days Gone is one of the most underrated PlayStation exclusives.

Fans have expressed their hopes for a sequel online on several different occasions but now it seems that at least a remaster of the game is on the way. This according to persistent rumours that have started to spread online.

Jordan Middler, of VGC, writes that:

Days Gone will be getting a remaster, it looks like it will end up being the remaster Grubb mentioned the other day.

In short, this could be the next 'less exciting' remaster previously mentioned by Jeff Grubb and expected to be presented during the next Sony event.

Are you hoping the rumour is true?

Days Gone

