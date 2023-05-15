Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We only use them to understand how you interact with our website so we can improve it. We use third-party software, but in NO case do we store personal data.

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Rumour: David Corenswet will play the lead role in Superman Legacy

The Lex Luthor actor is reportedly also all but confirmed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The speculations continues about who will inherit the mantle and tights now that Henry Cavill is no longer in the running for the role as Superman.

According to a scoop from The Hollywood Reporter, David Corenswet is currently the top candidate among the actors that James Gunn has his eyes on. Barely 30 years old and with a jawbone that makes it look like he eats barbed wire for breakfast, Corenswet is definitely a credible candidate. In fact, the similarities with Cavill are striking. When it comes to Superman's arch nemesis Lex Luthor, Nicholas Hoult seems to be all but confirmed and there are many indications that Gunn is writing the script with him in mind as the villain.

Do you think Corenswet would fit the role of the next Superman?

Rumour: David Corenswet will play the lead role in Superman Legacy


Loading next content