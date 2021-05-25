Rumour: Dark Souls-inspired Final Fantasy set for E3 reveal

I wasn't the only one who was disappointed when Team Ninja said it was putting the Nioh franchise on ice last year, but I can understand the decision if the latest rumours are true.

Because it seems like most of the plans Square Enix has for E3 have found their way on to the Internet, and this includes a new game called Final Fantasy Origin. That isn't me misspelling the PlayStation compilation of the first two games, but a completely new PlayStation 5 and PC title made by Team Ninja. Usually very reliable Imran Khan from Fanbyte corroborates the claims made on both Reddit and Resetera the last couple of days.

This includes the fact that Square Enix chose to team up with the Ninja Gaiden, Nioh and Dissidia Final Fantasy NT developers because the new project is heavily inspired by Souls-like games. It sounds like we'll get a real sense of exactly what this means in just a few weeks, as Team Ninja is allegedly set to follow its Nioh tradition by releasing an alpha demo to get some early feedback from players around the world. A very smart move, especially because the Japanese publisher wants the game to be more accessible than the genre is known for. Expect to learn more about this, the project's connection to the original Final Fantasy games and more around E3 next month.