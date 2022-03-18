Rumour: Daredevil reboot to be filmed this year

HQ

Marvel's Disney+ venture became a whole lot more family friendly when Netflix was forced to shut down its violent hero shows, which included the streaming service's flagship Daredevil, but also Punisher. However, anyone who has seen the latest Spider-Man movie will know that the world's toughest lawyer is back, and now Comicbook reports that the future looks bright for the character.

Among other things, it is reported that the newly formed production company Blind Faith Productions, apparently owned by Disney, may be in the process of giving the blind avenger another chance on the TV screen, and if the report is true, filming could begin as early as the end of the year. However, these are unconfirmed reports so far and should be taken with a grain of salt, but surely it sounds like Disney hasn't forgotten about Daredevil.

So it remains to be seen if this will become a reality and if it still will be a series aimed towards adult, or if Disney and Marvel chooses the family friendly route again. Are you looking forward to more Charlie Cox action?