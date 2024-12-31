Rumour: Daisy Ridley to become a Jedi Master in upcoming Star Wars film

HQ

Exciting news has surfaced for Star Wars fans as Daisy Ridley, the actress behind Rey Skywalker, is reportedly set to assume the role of a Jedi Master in a forthcoming Star Wars movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley's return to the galaxy far, far away was expected, but recent claims by insider Jeff Sneider reveal even more details, suggesting she'll take on a more significant role as a mentor to a new generation of Jedi. This move could have major implications for the future of the Jedi Order, especially in a film directed by Shawn Levy, known for his work on Deadpool and Wolverine.

Details about the storyline remain scarce, but it's believed that the film will focus on the restoration of the Jedi Order, a key theme in future Star Wars installments. Ridley's involvement would make sense, as Rey Skywalker was last seen taking on a leadership role in the previous films. However, fans are left wondering who Rey's apprentice might be and how the Jedi traditions may evolve under her guidance. Questions about Rey's age and the state of the Jedi Code in this "New Jedi Order" remain open.

While Ridley's role as a Jedi Master is not yet confirmed, it does raise intriguing possibilities. With Finn's unexplored connection to the Force—hinted at in The Rise of Skywalker—could he become her apprentice? For now, fans will have to wait and see, but one thing is for sure: Rey's journey is far from over.

What do you think Rey's role will be in this new chapter of the Star Wars saga?