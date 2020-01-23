Cookies

Cyberpunk 2077

Rumour: Cyberpunk delay down to current-gen performance

A Polish insider claims that the game's performance on Xbox One was unsatisfactory, with the issue not being solved this month.

One of the biggest pieces of news this month is that CD Projekt Red's RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed from April to September, and trusted insider Borys Niespielak has spoken on a Polish podcast (thanks, AltChar) about his supposed knowledge regarding the reasons for the delay.

Current generation consoles are cited as one of the big problems, as Niespielak says that the game is having issues running on the Xbox One, since it's "extremely unsatisfactory". In fact, he claims his source says that the release date was postponed since the "problem with Xbox" wasn't solved by January.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt received some backlash after a perceived downgrade on release as well, despite being an acclaimed RPG overall, so it seems plausible that CD Projekt Red would want to take extra time to polish the game. That said, this is still an unconfirmed rumour, so take it with a pinch of salt for now.

The delay has been a big talking point in the industry this month, as CD Projekt Red admitted that it's likely developers would have to work long hours following the decision, which immediately raised concerns about the crunch culture in the company.

Are you pleased to wait for a polished product?

Cyberpunk 2077

