English
Follow us
news
Cyberpunk 2077

Rumour: Cyberpunk 2077 ships on two Blu-ray discs

A leak of the Polish box art hints that the CD Projekt Red title might be a little storage intense.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

No one expects Cyberpunk 2077 to be a game with a small file size, as basically everything we've heard about it so far indicates that it is a huge-ass adventure. And to be able to be shipped on a physical format, it seems like an extra Blu-ray might be needed.

According to a leak showing the Polish Xbox box art, spotted on Neo-Gaf, it clearly says that Cyberpunk 2077 is shipped on two Blu-ray discs. Most likely, you won't have to change discs while playing as you just install everything and then have disc 1 in your tray while playing. It is also a sign that Cyberpunk 2077 won't be an SSD friendly game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with both having limited available storage (625 gigabyte rumoured for Sony's console, and 802 gigabyte for Microsoft's).

Cyberpunk 2077

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy