Rumour: Cyberpunk 2077 sequel may include multiplayer

HQ

Work and planning on the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 continues behind closed doors at CD Projekt Red, and after the incredible work the studio did in patching together the game at launch combined with the brilliant expansion, it's not without reason that we're cautiously optimistic about what's to come.

Now the question is, could multiplayer be one of the biggest innovations of the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel? Well, there are many indications that this could be the case, at least if we are to believe the information in the job advertisement published by CD Projekt Red recently, where a person with knowledge of network architecture is wanted.

The advertisement states the following:

"Develop and optimize multiplayer systems, including matchmaking, and address challenges related to latency, bandwidth usage, and server performance".

We'll just have to wait and see, but it sure would be nice to explore Night City or other new places in the Cyberpunk universe with a friend.

Are you hoping for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel to include multiplayer?