Rumour: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty could release in June

As Cyberpunk 2077 has now redeemed itself in the eyes of many, it's upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion is one of the most highly anticipated DLCs for 2023. However, we're still unsure of when it could actually release.

Now, according to the Polish Rock i Borys Podcast, it has been claimed that CD Projekt Red is eyeing a June release for the expansion, with a date even being as early as the 8th of June. Of course, nothing is official yet, but Borys claims that he's been invited by the developer to Summer Games Fest and his sources have confirmed the supposed release date.

As mentioned, this is just a rumour, but it would be incredible if CD Projekt Red were able to pull off this kind of launch schedule, especially after the numerous delays the original Cyberpunk 2077 went through.

Do you think we'll see Phantom Liberty in June?

