Rumour: Cyberpunk 2077 developers may have supported extra work day

A couple of weeks ago, we produced a story about the reported crunch being required at CD Projekt Red, in order to make the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 possible this November. After already being delayed multiple times to ensure the game meets the high quality standards the studio sets, it was reported by Jason Schreier that the developer would be allegedly forcing six day working weeks.

Since then however, it has been acknowledged in the GameInformer Show that the forcing aspect might have been a little skewed, with the majority of developers at CD Projekt Red even supporting the extra work in order to stop the title being delayed another time.

According to GameInformer, the crunch seems to have been blown out of the water, to the degree where the developers even felt scared to celebrate the game going gold last week, despite being happy with the work produced. Before the mandated six day week was instilled, the option of further delaying Cyberpunk 2077 was brought up, but developers acted against this call, instead seemingly preferring the extra work.

The true extent of the crunch and what has occurred at CD Projekt Red over the past few weeks is yet to be completely determined, but at the current time, Cyberpunk 2077 is still set to release on November 19, and with the title going gold, it doesn't look like that is going to be changing anytime soon.