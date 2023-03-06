Rumour: CS:GO 2 is coming sooner than you think

HQ

Last week, we reported on an Nvidia leak that seemed to point towards a sequel to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive being in the works. Now, it seems there's some more evidence pointing towards CS:GO 2 being real, and it coming to us very soon.

Esports journalist Richard Lewis recently stated that he'd heard CS:GO 2 had been in testing for months and could be coming to us in beta form as early as next month. These claims have been backed up by various content creators and outlets but nothing official has yet been confirmed.

CS:GO 2 would essentially be a heavily updated form of the original game using Valve's Source 2 engine. We can expect graphical updates and changes to gameplay, but not so much that the experience that made Counter-Strike: Global Offensive such a worldwide phenomenon would be considered unrecognisable.

What do you want to see in a CS:GO sequel?