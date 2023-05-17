Rumour: Crime Boss: Rockay City launches for PS and Xbox on June 22

HQ

We weren't too impressed by Crime Boss: Rockay City in our review of the PC version back in March, but the developer Ingame Studios has continued to improve the game since then.

In June, it's time for PlayStation and Xbox gamers to join the heists with the star studded cast (including names like Michael Madsen, Kim Basinger, Chuck Norris and Danny Trejo), but so far, we didn't know which date. Now the insider billbil-kun claims to have the answer, and writes on Twitter that Crime Boss: Rockay City launches for both PlayStation and Xbox on June 22.

While this is just a rumour and no confirmation, billbil-kun has proven on several occasions that he does know what he is talking about, so we'd say it's at least a fair chance it'll turn out to be true. Are you keen to try Crime Boss: Rockay City on consoles next month?