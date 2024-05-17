Rumour: Creative Assembly is developing Total War: Star Wars

HQ

There are many more people than us on the editorial team who really liked Total War: Warhammer, which also meant that Creative Assembly no longer only worked with historical games. That opens up a lot of possibilities, like Star Wars.

And apparently, Total War: Star Wars is exactly what they're working on at the moment, along with two other installations in the series. This is what DualShockers writes, and even the reliable Insider Gamer agrees that it seems to be true

This is set to be released as the second of the three current projects, which means it's probably a year or two away, but it's almost hard to think of a more fitting collaboration than Total War and Star Wars, so we're happy to wait as long as the end result is good.