Rumour: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy to hit Game Pass on 8 August

Today, Game Pass users can already enjoy the latest annual instalment of Activision's flagship series. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be the first title in the series to hit the service and the second since ABK's big acquisition last year, following Diablo IV. And now, the same source that previewed this release before the official announcement has shared on X one of the next additions to the August catalogue: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

The remaster of the first three titles of Vicarious Visions' wacky character is set to arrive on August 8, according to reputable insider eXtas1s, adding that it's "100% confirmed".

It may not be the most fan-loved trilogy (it had a rather patchy launch), but it's always good to see that games from the past are still accessible to the widest possible audience. Even more so in the case of Crash Bandicoot, when the latest information we have on the series is that the fifth instalment has been cancelled.

Will you be playing Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy if it finally makes it onto Game Pass?