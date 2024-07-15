Rumour: Crash Bandicoot 5 is no longer in development

HQ

After three decades in the gaming industry, the colourful Crash Bandicoot has become an icon, a safely recognisable character for children and adults alike with games that have generally been of high or very good quality.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, the latest in the series, was released by Toys For Bob just under four years ago and fans have been hoping and longing for a fifth game ever since. Something that has now unfortunately been confirmed (thanks, The Gamer) to have been cancelled internally.

One of the people involved, character designer Nicholas Kole, wrote the following via their X account:

"Some day folks will hear about the Crash 5 that never was and it's gonna break hearts"

Internal attempts to save the project are said to have been made but without results, and the development of Crash Bandicoot 5 is now said to have completely stopped, which of course is disappointing if the reports are true. Toys For Bob has so far not made any official statement about it all.

Did you play Crash 4 and are you hoping that Crash 5 will be released one day after all?