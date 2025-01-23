Rumour: Crash Bandicoot 4 and Madden NFL 25 will be added to Game Pass in February

HQ

Tonight at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET, it's time for the Xbox Developer Direct 2025, where Microsoft will showcase Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - as well as a secret game. However, several rumours with a solid sender have hinted that there may be further surprises.

Now some of these have potentially leaked via Insider Gaming, which reports three games coming to Game Pass next month. These are Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and Madden NFL 25, as well as Heroes of the Storm for PC Game Pass. The latter is free-to-play, but these have been included in Game Pass before and usually include extra content and currency.

We will see if this is true during the evening, and we will of course report on everything that happens at Xbox Developer Direct 2025.