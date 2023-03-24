Rumour: Counter-Strike 2 could be coming to mobile

HQ

A few screenshots referring to Counter-Strike on mobile have some believing that the upcoming Counter-Strike 2 could get a release on iOS and Android as well as PC. Considering Source 2 supports those platforms, it is possible this could happen.

However, as a competitive shooter, some appear sceptical that Counter-Strike 2 would work well on mobile. Considering its slower pace and reliance on quick reactions, it's possible that the game simply wouldn't be viable on a phone or tablet.

Do you think Counter-Strike 2 should come to mobile?