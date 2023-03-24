Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Counter-Strike 2

Rumour: Counter-Strike 2 could be coming to mobile

Source 2 does support iOS and Android, suggesting we could get the upcoming shooter on those platforms.

A few screenshots referring to Counter-Strike on mobile have some believing that the upcoming Counter-Strike 2 could get a release on iOS and Android as well as PC. Considering Source 2 supports those platforms, it is possible this could happen.

However, as a competitive shooter, some appear sceptical that Counter-Strike 2 would work well on mobile. Considering its slower pace and reliance on quick reactions, it's possible that the game simply wouldn't be viable on a phone or tablet.

Do you think Counter-Strike 2 should come to mobile?

Counter-Strike 2

