Rumour: Conan is a guest character in Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 was revealed last week, although it hasn't technically been formally announced yet. Details about it keep pouring out though, and after leaks revealing that both Peacemaker and Homelander will be playable guest characters - it is now time for another.
The Windows Central editor Jez Corden says in the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast that the Cimmerian barbarian Conan will show up as well. Conan would be a great fit for the game, that is rumoured to be officially presented very soon. If it is Arnold Schwarzenegger's interpretation of the character, FunCom's, the comic book version or something completely different remains to be seen though.
What do you think of Conan in Mortal Kombat?