Rumour: Colman Domingo could replace Jonathan Majors as Kang

HQ

Kevin Feige had to take a few gut punches after The Marvels flopped at the cinemas and the verdict came against Jonathan Majors who was found guilty in his harassment and assault trial. The path forward for Marvel has been blurred and there have been rumours of moving away from Kang the Conqueror and focusing on some other villain instead, but this has never been confirmed.

Rather, another rumour is now circulating (as per ComicBookMovie.com) that Feige is considering the option of letting actor Colman Domingo continue to play Kang the Conqueror in the wake of the Majors debacle.

"We've heard conflicting reports about Marvel's plans for the Kang character, but the latest rumor is claiming that the studio does intend to recast the villain, and we may know who Kevin Feige has in mind to step into the role.

"According to insider Daniel Richtman, Colman Domingo is "one option" to replace Majors, but he stresses that it's very early days."

Do you think this would be a good replacement option?