Rumour: Cillian Murphy to play a villain in Far Cry 7

After winning a well-deserved Oscar for Best Actor, Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy appears to be setting his sights on the Far Cry franchise - if we're to believe the wild speculation of Far Cry fans, of course. The latest video game rumour has emerged since X-profiler j0nathan, a previous leaker of Ubisoft's games, left a cryptic message consisting of just a couple of images - one of which features Murphy himself.

So there's nothing in this message that in any way confirms Murphy's involvement, but that's how it's been interpreted and would line up with previous games in the series, where, for example, Giancarlo Esposito played the big villain in the sixth game. In other words: it's purely speculation at the moment, but it's a tantalising thought to see the Peaky Blinders actor play the villain in a blockbuster. Can you imagine Cillian Murphy in a Far Cry game? What do you think of the actor?