Rumour: Christopher Nolan's next movie set to be a 1920s vampire flick

After collecting all the gold for Oppenheimer, all eyes are on Christopher Nolan to see what his next project will be. No, Oppenheimer 2 isn't on the cards, unfortunately, even if there is an MCU-like tease of John F. Kennedy in the film. Instead, Nolan is going to be working on something entirely different.

According to sources speaking with i09, Nolan's next film is a vampire movie set in the 1920s. As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, it won't just star Matt Damon, and will have Tom Holland as part of the cast as well.

These are both interesting bits of news, but the former excites as it seems like nothing Nolan has done before. Ryan Coogler also has a vampire movie coming out soon, but as we won't see Nolan's project come to light for quite some time, there should be space for two vampire stories in cinemas.