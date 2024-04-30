Rumour: Chris Evans is ready to reprise his role as Captain America

HQ

Superhero fans around the world are rejoicing. It is now reported by ComicBookMovie that Chris Evans has signed a new contract with Marvel and Disney, and is ready to once again put on Captain America's boots and save the world.

Steve Rogers' saga famously ended in Avengers: Endgame after choosing love and spending his remaining time with Peggy rather than returning to modern times. Instead, the responsibility fell to Sam Wilson to carry the shield forward.

Something we saw in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier the other year, but also in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, which will be released next year. But it's no secret that fans miss Chris Evans.

Because despite the fact that there have been a lot of rumours about Evans and his possible resurrection as the captain we all love, nothing concrete has materialised. But never say never, because now the gossip is back.

According to the insider source, MyTimeToShineHello, whose track record is spotty at best, Evans is reported to have finally agreed to reprise his role in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. But is also rumoured to make a cameo in the MCU this summer, as The Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine.

What do you think, will Evans appear as Captain America again or is he completely done with the role?