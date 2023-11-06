Rumour: Chris Evans has also agreed to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

HQ

The past few days have been absolutely crazy for Marvel fans. Following a report from Variety being published that made all sorts of claims about changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how it delivers its content, to mentions that some of the original Avengers (including Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson) are being eyed for a return, the number of leaks, rumours, and claims have been plentiful.

Now to add fuel to this fire, known Marvel leaker, MyTimeToShineHello, has taken to X to state that they can confirm that Robert Downey Jr. has agreed to return to the MCU and that prior to the Hollywood strikes, Chris Evans also agreed to return for Avengers: Secret Wars.

For Evans in particular, there are a lot of different avenues that Marvel could take here, as they could look to use Evans as a variant of Captain America for the incoming battle against Kang the Conqueror, or could even use him for a fun and daft cameo as a Johnny Storm variant, paying homage to his time as a member of the Fantastic Four back in the 2000s.

What do you think will happen?