MultiVersus

Rumour: Character from The Goonies is coming to MultiVersus

Some game code seems to suggest so.

HQ

The developers of MultiVersus have already expanded their character roster considerably since its launch in the summer. Characters from Rick and Morty, Gremlins and Space Jam have already been released and Black Adam is just around the corner.

Given the incredible amount of characters Warner Bros. has to choose from, we can expect the number of fighters to grow somewhat going forward with both expected and unexpected fighters. For example, something that feels a little unexpected is The Goonies that the game's code seems to mention. Whether that's true or not, we'll leave unsaid, but it sure would have been nice to see Sloth in the game.

MultiVersus

