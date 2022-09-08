Rumour: Captain America and Black Panther team up in new Marvel game

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is set to start at 9 PM BST / 10 PM CEST tomorrow, and we already know there are some exciting things in store. Both Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel's Midnight Suns and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will show up, but the big already announced headliner is Uncharted-creator Amy Hennig and Skydance's Marvel game. We've only been told it'll be an ensemble of Marvel characters, so Fantastic Four, X-Men and such have been popular theories. Now it seems like it's not that kind of ensemble.

MCU Status, who've leaked quite a few movie details in the past, claims Skydance's Marvel game will actually have Captain America and Black Panther team up to fight Hydra during World War 2. Unfortunately, they don't share any more details than that, but at least we won't have to wait long for more information and hopefully some gameplay.