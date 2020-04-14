Rumour: Capcom is remaking Resident Evil 4

After the success of the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, it seems very likely that Capcom will continue this trend in the future, and according to VGC, the next project in the remake pipeline is Resident Evil 4. The site offers several details about who will be leading the development of the remake but doesn't elaborate on terms of sources, mentioning only that they heard this information from someone close to the project.

There are some issues that make the choice of Resident Evil 4 strange in our opinion, starting with the game itself. Unlike Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 4 already presents a relatively modern third-person action gameplay, meaning a remake is far less necessary (don't get us wrong, we would still love to play a brand new Resi 4).

Another thing making the skip to the fourth game odd is the fact that Capcom would be skipping Code Veronica altogether. Not only is it the next game in chronological order, but it's also a far more suited candidate for a remake treatment.

Does this mean that Capcom is not remaking Resident Evil 4? We have no idea to be honest, and as such, we're taking this with some heavy amounts of salt until other sources elaborate on the subject.