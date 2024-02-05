Rumour: Capcom has five Resident Evil titles in development

HQ

We're sure we're not the only ones wondering when Capcom will announce Resident Evil 9 and a remake of the Dreamcast classic Code: Veronica. But while we still don't know if this will ever happen, we're a little more hopeful after trusted Capcom insider Dusk Golem revealed (via Reddit) that the Japanese developer and publisher has five Resident Evil games in development.

We don't know what these games are, of course, but Golem specifically mentions that one of them is Resident Evil 9. Considering that Resident Evil Village was released three years ago, it should be time for an announcement soon, and it's already rumoured to be the highest budget title in the series so far.

One of the four other projects could be a remake of Code: Veronica, and we also imagine that Capcom has something planned for the launch of the Switch successor, which is said to be released this year.