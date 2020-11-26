Rumour: Capcom expects Resident Evil Village to sell 11 million copies

You're watching Advertisements

One of the most credible leakers out there, is the Capcom insider Dusk Golem who time after time has nailed what they are up to, mainly regarding Resident Evil. The last few days he has been at it again and shared tons of unconfirmed information on Twitter.

Amongst other things, he says that that Resident Evil Village will be both meatier and review better than Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, as Capcom has a lot of trust in this project. But there are also other things happening with the brand like a Netflix CG movie and also a reboot made in Hollywood.

All these things combined makes Capcom have expectations to sell 11 millions copies of the game. This is more than both Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (8.3 million units) and Resident Evil 2 (7.5 million units sold), as a comparison.

Resident Evil Village launches for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X next year.

Thanks Twisted Voxel