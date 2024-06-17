Rumour: Cancelled Cyberpunk: 2077 expansion would've taken place on the moon

HQ

Originally, the idea was that CD Projekt Red would release several expansions for Cyberpunk: 2077, but following massive amounts of bug fixes, there ended up being only one (good) one and now, barely three and a half years after release, the developer consider themselves done with V, Johnny Silverhand and the gang. However, a cancelled expansion was reportedly leaked and found its way online and, lo and behold, it was supposed to take place on the moon.

It was an anonymous 4chan user who posted a thread the other day called Cancelled moon expansion that quickly attracted attention. The user pointed to a number of supposedly genuine files that had been logged, and various pictures of moon bases and a map of the location where the expansion would take place. If the leak turns out to be true, it remains to be seen whether the concept will find its way into the Cyberpunk sequel Project Orion, which has been in development for some time.

Would you like to see further expansions for Cyberpunk: 2077?