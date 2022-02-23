Cookies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Rumour: Call of Duty to skip 2023

Reliable sources claim this will be the first time in almost two decades we're not getting a mainline CoD each year.

After months of rumours and speculations, Activision finally confirmed that this year's Call of Duty will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and that a sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone is coming as well, so the tradition of yearly CoD games are set to continue. At least until next year.

Always reliable Jason Schreier at Bloomberg claims Treyarch's Call of Duty has been internally delayed from 2023 to 2024, which means that the 17-old tradition of yearly releases will end...kind of. Because Treyarch and many other Activision studios are still planning to finish Call of Duty: Warzone 2 or whatever it'll be called next year.

One of the reasons for this delay is that the higher-ups at the company have finally realised that the series needs some extra time in the oven after Call of Duty: Vanguard's somewhat disappointing sales numbers, so maybe we're allowed to hope that Call of Duty 2024 will bring the franchise back to its former ground-breaking glory.

