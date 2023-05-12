Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

      Rumour: Call of Duty this year to be called Modern Warfare 3

      What was first believed to be a premium DLC for Modern Warfare 2 is now going to be its own game.

      Current reports are pointing to the upcoming 2023 release for Call of Duty being called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, following the pattern of reboots for the Modern Warfare games since 2019.

      According to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, the 2023 Call of Duty game will have a new campaign, multiplayer, zombies, and a new map for Warzone 2 all within its first season. It has not yet been reported whether the campaign will follow the story of the original Modern Warfare 3, but we can imagine there will be some twists and turns considering how the campaigns of the previous games were handled.

      Where zombies is concerned, it is believed by Henderson that the game mode will essentially be Outbreak 2.0, and Activision could be considering having it as part of a free-to-play experience.

      Are you excited for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3?

