Rumour: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 to release this October

A lot of Call of Duty fans believe that for the franchise's next entry, we'll be heading back to Modern Warfare. We last saw Modern Warfare 3 in 2023, which is an enormous gap in CoD years. When it comes to a potential release date for the fourth instalment in the rebooted series, we might just have a key bit of information.

According to Call of Duty leaker CharlieIntel, the game is expected to come out in October. When asked for a more specific date, he said: "There's 5 Fridays in October so it'll be one of them!" It doesn't really surprise us to hear that the game is coming out in October, considering the last five games dropped in either October or November.

With the October releases (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Modern Warfare 2) usually coming later in the month, it might be a safe bet to say we won't see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 until the last couple of Fridays in October. However, with Grand Theft Auto VI probably looming in November, that means we could see an earlier release so Activision can dodge Rockstar's monster release. It certainly seems this year Call of Duty won't be returning in November.