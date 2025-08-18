Rumour: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's final campaign mission is a multiplayer extraction experience

HQ

It appears that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 could be going buck wild with its campaign finale, as new rumours point to the last mission not just being a big cinematic showdown for you and your co-op partners, but a massive, 32-player extraction mission.

This rumour comes from sources speaking with Insider Gaming, but it appears that Call of Duty's final mission will take place on Avalon, a map previously planned for the battle royale mode. It sounds like you'll need to play together with your team, complete objectives and extract.

If you fail in any way, it seems like your progression from the mission will be lost, as with other extraction shooters. Apparently, the choice for this mission was made to show the full integration with other Black Ops 7 systems. Whether you're on campaign, multiplayer, or zombies, your character and weapons can still earn XP.

Of course, it's worth taking a pinch of salt with these rumours, as nothing has been confirmed yet. We're set to hear more about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 during Gamescom ONL tomorrow.