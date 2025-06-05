Rumour: Call of Duty 2026 to be set in North and South Korea

The typically reliable insider TheGhostofHope has taken to social media to share a report about 2026's major Call of Duty game. The information claims that the game will be developed by Infinity Ward and that it will be following up on the story that recently paused at the end of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, where Soap is killed by Makarov and after Captain Price kills Commander Shepherd.

The game is stated to be set in North and South Korea and is going by the current moniker of Modern Warfare 사. It's mentioned that the project will combine SAS, Task Force 141, and Korean Army operatives as the three main playable factions, where the aim is to hunt down Makarov and to prevent the beginning of a third World War.

Beyond noting that it will offer some futuristic technology and weapons to master, with a mostly modern theme still, there isn't any extra information to share.

It is worth remembering that this is a rumour (from a typically credible source), meaning any information should be taken with caution until Activision is ready to share full and proper news. Considering the way that Call of Duty reveals tend to happen, this will likely be set for the summer of 2026.