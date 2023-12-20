Rumour: Call of Duty 2025 is a direct sequel to Black Ops 2

HQ

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, while selling well as usual, has not done much to impress fans. A very short campaign, without much added to make the game feel fresh has fans disillusioned with the franchise.

However, we might be back on track in 2025. A new report from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson claims that Call of Duty's 2025 release will be a direct sequel to what is considered one of the best games in the franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

It'll take us five years in the future, to 2030, and likely feature returning characters as the last game was set in 2025. It's likely that this game will have more of a story focus following criticism of this year's Call of Duty release.

Does a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 excite you?