Rumour: Call of Duty 2020 won't be a new Black Ops

Sledgehammer Games, which is supposed to release a Call of Duty game this year, has been rumoured to have had a very troubled time with development. This has led to rumours regarding Treyarch stepping in to release a new Black Ops instead.

But according to The Gaming Revolution, this is only partly true, as it seems we won't get a Call of Duty: Black Ops IIIII (actually, let's hope that no game in the series will ever be spelt like that) this year, but rather a different game taking place in the Black Ops universe. According to the same source, we can look forward to both the cold war and visiting Vietnam.

Expect an announcement during the upcoming months. Does this sound like something you would approve of?

Thanks Charlie Intel