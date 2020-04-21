Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Call of Duty (2020)

Rumour: Call of Duty 2020 won't be a new Black Ops

Those waiting for a new Call of Duty: Black Ops entry could have to wait a while longer than previously thought.

Sledgehammer Games, which is supposed to release a Call of Duty game this year, has been rumoured to have had a very troubled time with development. This has led to rumours regarding Treyarch stepping in to release a new Black Ops instead.

But according to The Gaming Revolution, this is only partly true, as it seems we won't get a Call of Duty: Black Ops IIIII (actually, let's hope that no game in the series will ever be spelt like that) this year, but rather a different game taking place in the Black Ops universe. According to the same source, we can look forward to both the cold war and visiting Vietnam.

Expect an announcement during the upcoming months. Does this sound like something you would approve of?

Call of Duty (2020)

Thanks Charlie Intel

Related texts



Loading next content