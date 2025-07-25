Rumour: Cailee Spaeny is joining the cast of the Elden Ring movie

HQ

Cailee Spaeny could be up for a role in Alex Garland's Elden Ring movie. The Alien: Romulus star has worked with Garland before, namely in his 2024 film Civil War, and she's apparently in talks to work with the director again.

That's per industry insider Jeff Sneider, who reported that Spaeny is in talks for a role in the Elden Ring movie. It wasn't disclosed who Spaeny would be playing, but there are a few key NPCs from the game that might stand out. Melina, for example, is likely a role that Garland will want cast fast if she's to be in the film.

Otherwise, characters like Roderika, Fia, Hyetta, and more could be played by Spaeny. Currently, we know very little about the Elden Ring movie, as Alex Garland hasn't opened up much about it besides saying he's played the game multiple times. There were also talks of Kit Connor - another Civil War star - working with Garland to play a key role.