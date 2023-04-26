Rumour: Bungie could be making its next game on Unreal Engine

HQ

A new job listing for Bungie suggests that for its next title, the studio will be moving away from the internal engine used to create the Destiny games and building its new projects on Unreal Engine.

A job listing for a level designer and environment artist will both require Unreal Engine experience out of the successful candidate. This doesn't confirm that Bungie will be using Unreal Engine 5 for its upcoming unannounced multiplayer game, but it does hint that the studio could be heading in that direction.

Other than the detail of Bungie potentially moving to Unreal Engine for this project, we don't have much more information. The studio also has multiple projects in the works, so it could be the case that only one will make use of Unreal Engine, while others will remain on the internal Tiger engine.

Do you think Bungie should jump to Unreal Engine?