Rumour: Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting a reboot

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most iconic TV shows of the 1990s. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular vampire hunter, the show ran for seven seasons and had a movie in 1992. Apart from Gellar, another major star was associated with the series, though you might not know it.

Dolly Parton was a producer on both the original series and the movie, but she went uncredited for these positions. Now, the country music star may be looking to make a return to Buffy. In an interview with Business Insider, Parton says that there are people working on bringing Buffy back.

But, when asked who would be involved in the project, Parton couldn't specify. "They're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it," is all she could say.

