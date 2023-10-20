Rumour: Brie Larson no longer wants to play Captain Marvel because of nasty fans

It's been a rocky ride for Brie Larson in the role of Captain Marvel to say the least, with a wide range of opinions among fans regarding her performance. While some think the actress is a perfect fit for the character, there are just as many who are of the opposite opinion.

In addition, there have also been rumours that Larson is difficult to work with, in addition to the fact that she has also made some comments during interviews that have caused fans to verbally attack her. Something that the actress herself has long sneered at, saying she doesn't "have time for that".

"I don't have time for it. The things that I have extra time to really look at are, like, Am I eating healthy food? Am I drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mom today?"

But according to author Joanna Robinson, who worked on the recently released book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, there were several signs that Larson was actually getting worse behind the scenes from the hate, becoming increasingly cynical and frustrated with the whole MCU situation.

"The future of those Marvel icons was unclear. The departure of franchise anchors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson had already taken its toll, as had the shocking loss of Chadwick Boseman, but other MCU stalwarts were heading for the exits. The Guardians of the Galaxy cast went on a farewell tour, Brie Larson grew disillusioned, and Marvel tussled with Sony in a custody battle over Tom Holland."

During an interview with The Watch podcast, Robinson even went so far as to claim that Larson no longer even has any desire to play the role of Carol Danvers.

"Marvel Studios put Brie Larson in a prominent place in the MCU. I don't know if Brie Larson was the wrong person for the role necessarily. But the toxic backlash means that Brie Larson doesn't want to play Carol Danvers anymore."

Even Larson herself has relatively recently commented on her future as Danvers, saying:

"I don't know, does anyone want me to do it again?' Marvel had expected that Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man would be the trio of star characters leading the MCU into a new millennium, but that was no longer a future it could rely on."

What do you think of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, yay or nay?

Thanks, The Direct