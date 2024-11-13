Rumour: Bluepoint Games is working on a brand new franchise

HQ

For years, there have been rumours and speculations about what Bluepoint Games is working on. We already know that they are developing an original game (in the past they have mainly made remasters and remakes), something they clarified again just this summer, but whether it is a game in an existing franchise or something completely new remains to be seen.

Now renowned journalist and insider Jeff Grubb has commented on the story on the Game Mess Mornings podcast, and he says that it is a brand new game series. Grubb also adds that we're likely to hear more about this project in 2025, something we're obviously looking forward to.

Bluepoint Games' most recent titles are the 2018 remake of Shadow of the Colossus and the remake of Demon's Souls, which launched with the PlayStation 5 in 2020. That likely means they've been working on their new game for at least four years already, so hopefully it's a title that will be released this generation.