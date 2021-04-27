Rumour: Bethesda's Starfield is "100% an Xbox exclusive"

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft announced their intentions of buying Bethesda/ZeniMax early last fall, but a deal of this dignity takes time and it wasn't until March this year it was finally finished. During this time, Microsoft didn't have anything to say regarding Bethesda as it wasn't their property, and it would have been illegal to do so.

Most assumed that upcoming Bethesda games would be coming for PC and Xbox after the deal was sealed, but what about PlayStation 5? Last month the Xbox boss Phil Spencer clarified that he "want you to know is this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists".

Some people were still hoping that Bethesda's next big game, Starfield would be coming for mainly PlayStation 5, and also Stadia. But according to the Xbox insider Rand al'Thor, this isn't anything that will happen. In the podcast Xbox Two, he explains that the game is actually done, with extensive debugging and polishing being what remains for a planned release late this year. He also says:

"I've been told, by very reliable people that Starfield was 100% an Xbox exclusive. I've even made bets about it, and I don't bet unless I know I'm willing to bet. So I'm really, really confident that Starfield is only releasing on Xbox when it does, and I've been told as well that Microsoft is trying their hardest to get the game out for this holiday. They really want Starfield out this holiday.

The game's basically sort of finished - it's in bug squashing mode right now, very much like Halo Infinite, and it would be a big boon for Game Pass and Xbox if both Halo and Starfield could launch this fall."

There has been plenty of rumours about about Starfield launching 2021, and if this is true, we can surely expect to see it at E3 this summer. Are you looking forward to go on a space adventure with Bethesda?

Thanks, GamingBolt.