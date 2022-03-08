Rumour: Bethesda is working on a new IP called Spyteam

HQ

We assume most of Bethesda's efforts are currently going to Starfield, which launches in November for PC and Xbox. We also know they are working on The Elder Scrolls VI while still having quite big support for Fallout 76.

Now we've seen pretty convincing proof that they actually have even more planned. It is SkullziTV on Twitter that has noticed that Bethesda has filed a 2022 video game trademark for a game called Spyteam:

"Spyteam, a secret Bethesda game that seems to have been in the works for some time now, recently had its trademark application filed for 2022. Could we finally find out what this game is later in the year?"

The name Spyteam was discovered by the same user two years ago as well, so whatever this project is, it has been in the making for quite some time. Hopefully we'll get to see it this year.

