Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Rumour: Bethesda is working on a new IP called Spyteam

A trademark application for the game has been filed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We assume most of Bethesda's efforts are currently going to Starfield, which launches in November for PC and Xbox. We also know they are working on The Elder Scrolls VI while still having quite big support for Fallout 76.

Now we've seen pretty convincing proof that they actually have even more planned. It is SkullziTV on Twitter that has noticed that Bethesda has filed a 2022 video game trademark for a game called Spyteam:

"Spyteam, a secret Bethesda game that seems to have been in the works for some time now, recently had its trademark application filed for 2022. Could we finally find out what this game is later in the year?"

The name Spyteam was discovered by the same user two years ago as well, so whatever this project is, it has been in the making for quite some time. Hopefully we'll get to see it this year.

Rumour: Bethesda is working on a new IP called Spyteam
Microsoft

Thanks GamingBolt



Loading next content