Rumour: Bethesda handing off Fallout 5 to another studio while it works on The Elder Scrolls VI

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If we do get Grand Theft Auto VI this year, then looking to 2027 and beyond it would seem that Bethesda would now have the ultimate pressure of being responsible for two of the most anticipated games of all time. The Elder Scrolls VI and Fallout 5 are each important to millions of fans, but with work continuing on the former game, it could be years and years before we see the latter.

According to former Bethesda developers, it seems that the potential wait for Fallout 5 could push Bethesda to seek out another studio to make the game while it's working on TES VI. Speaking to Kiwi Talkz, former character artist Jonah Lobe said he wouldn't be surprised if this was the case.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Bethesda gave Fallout 5 to a different studio because I think they're doing more and more of that already," he said. "I feel like Elder Scrolls 6 the expectations are above the screen here and so they really have their hands full with that."

It would certainly be different for another studio to handle the development of a mainline entry in a Bethesda franchise. Other developers have handled spinoffs before, and remasters too, but as Bethesda is taking longer to make its games, and fans clamour for more Fallout, it might be the quickest way to deliver the next entry in the franchise.