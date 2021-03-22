Rumour: Battlefield 6 will be shown this May

You're watching Advertisements

GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb has alleged within a recent livestream that Battlefield 6 will be shown to the public in May. Grub stated "my understanding is that they're probably looking at May," when he was asked by a viewer when the game would be unveiled.

Of course, this is by no means concreate confirmation, but it's worth pointing out that Grubb has a solid track record, and it has been pretty much confirmed that the game is launching this year. EA confirmed a late 2021 release for the game within an investors call that was held in November 2020. Also, just recently, an upcoming Need For Speed game was delayed to 2022, so that developer Criterion could assist with the development of the next Battlefield title.

With the game launching in nine months at the absolute latest, we imagine that EA will soon want to start building hype for the game, and May doesn't sound like a bad time to start.

