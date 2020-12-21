Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Battlefield 6

Rumour: Battlefield 6 takes place during World War 3

Scheduled to be releasing around holiday 2021, the next Battlefield might be taking a modern setting.

It has been rumoured on several occasions that Battlefield 6, which according to EA's latest report will be out by holiday 2021, is having a modern war setting. According to a new leaker on Reddit, this modern war is in fact world war 3.

The main fighting parts will be NATO versus Russia, and there will be a single player part with War Stories (as in Battlefield V) that take place in several nations around the world. There are also plenty of other details regarding multiplayer maps and modes.

It's not too uncommon that rumours like these turn out to be true in the end, but it is far more common that it turns out to be a total fake. We'd recommend you to take all this with a generous amount of salt, but with all that said, does World War 3 sound interesting to you?

