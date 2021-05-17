Rumour: Battlefield 6 might not have any singleplayer

You're watching Advertisements

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 from 2018 was the first game in the series that launched without a proper singleplayer mode, while the first game in the Battlefield series actually didn't have one either (you could play multiplayer against bots though). Now it seems like Battlefield might go that same route again, as this years Battlefield is rumoured to not have a singleplayer mode.

This news comes from the Battlefield insider Thomas Henderson, who writes on Twitter regarding last weeks EA earnings call:

"I had to look back at the past EA earnings calls, but this is the first earnings call (prior to a reveal) where EA has not mentioned a campaign coming to this year's Battlefield. Could be something... Could be nothing. As I've mentioned for the past couple of months, I'm yet to hear of a campaign. It doesn't mean there isn't one, but it's very, very unusual to not hear of one in an info dump."

As the Battlefield development surely has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic as well, it makes sense to cut something and since multiplayer is the meat-and-potatoes of the Battlefield series, it makes sense to focus on that. Hopefully, a singleplayer mode could be added at a later point for people who like these as well.

Battlefield 6 will likely be revealed in June and we're also promised more information in July.

Thanks, ComicBook.