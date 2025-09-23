Rumour: Bandai Namco trademark could point to new Jump Force fighter

HQ

Speculation is running wild as Bandai Namco has filed a new trademark for the title of "World Fighters." Fans are left wondering what this mysterious title could be referring to, with a lot of fingers pointing to a new, Jump Force-like fighter.

The trademark filing was caught by Gematsu, and reported on by TheGamer with reference to a fighting game based on Shonen Jump. While Jump Force itself wasn't as strong of a fighter as fans wanted it to be, the game still sold a lot of copies. Despite ending the majority of its online services in 2022, it still attracted anime and manga fans following its short-lived stint on a main stage. Perhaps a sequel or another go at bringing popular anime characters and making them brawl is on the cards.

Or, the title could be in reference to DreamMix TV World Fighters, as GamesRadar reports. This game was a bit of a Super Smash Bros-like, as it featured Bomberman, Optimus Prime, Solid Snake and more all battling it out in various stages.

Right now, we really don't know anything about why this trademark has been put in place, and it could just be the subtitle to a new game in the Dragon Ball, One Piece, or other franchises. Still, fans can and will hope for their favourite imaginary game to be the driving factor behind this new trademark.